Police find stolen car, guns, ammo

File photo.

Police found guns and ammunition and a stolen car in Port of Spain, and arrested a man over a firearm found in Maturita on Sunday.

In Port of Spain, police were doing a stop-and-search exercise between 9pm on Sunday and 7 am on Monday when they got information which led them to the East Dry River area.

There they found a white Nissan X-Trail SUV with the windows down and the engine running. They did a background check and discovered the SUV was stolen.

They then saw two men standing at the roadside, who dropped two guns and ran off.

Police found two Glock pistol and a quantity of ammunition.

Earlier that day at about 3 pm in Maturita, members of the Northern Division Emergency Response unit were on patrol when they got information about a man with a gun in a white Nissan Almera car.

They went to Maturita Trace, where they found the car with a 50-year-old Maturita man sitting inside. They searched the car and found a Beretta pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition wrapped in a green jersey.

The man was arrested over the find.