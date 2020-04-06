Police find guns, ammo, drugs in St James

Three men between the ages of 18 and 25 were arrested after police found a firearm and a quantity of ammunition in an anti-crime exercise on Saturday.

Police including acting corporal Dominique and Sergeant Carmona executed a search warrant at a house on Caomunity Lane, Belle Vue Road, St James where they found a Glock 19 pistol fitted with an extended magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition, and another magazine with seven rounds.

Police also found 1.2 grams of cocaine. Police got additional information leading them to a track off Dibe Road, St James where they found another pistol.

No one was arrested for that find.