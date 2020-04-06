News
Photos of the Day: April 6, 2020
2 Hrs Ago
A customer leaves Churches Chicken, Glenco with his order - Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Burger King CSR Jalicia Charles, places a sign on the door indicating that they will be closed from today until April 30th as the Prime Minister announced the closure of all restaurants from April 7. - Ayanna Kinsale
A woman seen protecting herself with a mask, while caring for an elderly woman also wearing mask on High Street San, Fernando - Marvin Hamilton
These police officers use their face masks while on duty at The Falls at West Mall, Westmorrings - Ayanna Kinsale
This iguana was spotted in Tunapuna - M. Hope Pictures
Kurt Sinnette weighs a cavalli fish at D' Bamboo fish stall, Carenage - Ayanna Kinsale
Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and MP St. Ann's East Nyan Gadsby-Dolly distributes hampers to a member of her constituency at her office on Saddle road, San Juan. - Vidya Thurab
Police patrol the popular Maracas Beach as government closed all beaches to assist in stopping the spread of the covd19 virus - JEFF K MAYERS
A desolate Quinam Bay on Monday after the implementation of government's recent stay at home order to prevent the spread of covid19 - JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH
Simon Meyers and Roger Sooknanan sell cassava at their stall in El Dorado - Angelo Marcelle
A woman wears a surgical mask, reinforced by a homemade cloth mask, as she goes about her business in San Juan on Monday - Angelo Marcelle Editor's note: Selfies, even adorable ones, will not be republished.
