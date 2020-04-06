No covid19 risk at Customs

The Comptroller of Customs has assured there is minimal risk of staff at the customs and excise station (CES) at Point Lisas, contracting covid19 after the sibling of a staffer tested positive for the virus. In a signed memo dated April 3, Comptroller said, “The member of staff was in limited contact with the staff of the CES at Pt Lisas and as well as the staff of the Pt Lisas Warehouse.”

The Comptroller continued, “The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed that the possibility of the said member of staff contracting the covid19 virus is minimal to nil.” Consequently, the Comptroller continued, “The risk to members of staff stationed at the CES Pt Lisas and the staff of the Pt Lisas warehouse is extremely low.”

In light of discussions on the asymptomatic spread of covid19 and the realistic fears and concerns of the staff of the Division, the Comptroller said, “The member of staff has been advised to work from home until further notice

Staff at the Pt Lisas CES and the Pt Lisas warehouse are invited to contact the Deputy Comptroller (Corporate Services), should they have any concerns about their present deployment. Senior government officials on Sunday supported the contents of the memo and said established covid19 protocols are being followed