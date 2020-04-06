Morvant man reported missing

MISSING: Stephon Joseph - TTPS

A Morvant man has been reported missing according to a press release issued by the TTPS on Monday. The release stated that Stephon Joseph, 28, was last seen at his Coconut Drive home around 10 am, on Wednesday March 25.

He was reported missing to the Morvant Police Station, around 9.30 pm, on Friday April 03, by a relative. Joseph is of African descent, 5 feet 7 inches tall and slim built with a light brown complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a light green jersey, a pair of short pants and a pair of slippers. Anyone with information on the whereabout of Joseph is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279).