Medical staff among covid19 patients

In this February 7 file photo, doctors simulate the protocols in place for examine someone for the coronavirus for quarantine at Caura Hospital. THe exercise was done at Piarco International Airport. - JEFF K MAYERS

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram has said medical practitioners dealing with covid19 have been exposed and have contracted the virus.

All protocols were observed for their treatment and management of possible exposure to others at hospitals, he said.

He apoke at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Monday morning.

“There were a few healthcare workers that had tested positive. As you well know, we cannot give out details of particular cases, but all protocols are being observed in terms of the hospital. There is a policy in terms of how to isolate, how to quarantine; if there is exposure in the workplace, what sort of PPE to wear. So all those protocols are being followed,” Parasram said.