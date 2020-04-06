Flabej shows off young pan talent

Flabej Now Ensemble performs at its concert titled The Living Years–From Classics to Calypso at Daaga Hall, University of the West Indies, St Augustine. - Gary Cardinez

Flabej Now Ensemble held a concert entitled The Living Years–From Classics to Calypso at Daaga Hall University of the West Indies to a fair amount of patrons last month.

Leader and musical director of Flabej Now, John Douglas, chose to explore the works of Austrian-French composer, music publisher and piano builder Ignaz Joseph Pleyal’s to show the versatility of the pan. More than that, Douglas wanted to showcase the talent of the young players.

The first half of the programme saw the band executing classical pieces from Pleyal and Beethoven which demonstrated the proficiency of the pannists all of whom can read music having attained distinctions with the Royal School of Music.

The audience was treated to Quintetto in E flat Major Allegro Spirito, Duet in C Major Viola and Cello, Quartet in C Major Allegro Moderato, Duets in C Major 2 Violins among others.

In the second half, several guest artistes joined Flabej Now. Percussionist Jose Antonio Hendriquez Costopulos was up first followed by singer David Bereaux and guitarist Lance Nichols.

The band then played Despacito, Brazil and Let Me Dane with You arranged by Mikey Frederick and the audience enjoyed Thinking Out Loud arranged by Jeulious Frederick and showed its appreciation with a lusty round of applause.

Guest artiste David Marquez did several songs by The Mighty Sparrow before the band did a calypso medley followed by Trouble in the Morning arranged by Roger Charles.