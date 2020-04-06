Essential services and their opening hours
In keeping with government regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the following businesses, which have been deemed essential, will be open during the following hours:
Hardware stores including, plumbing and electrical establishments will be allowed to open from 8 am to 12 pm, Monday to Saturday.
Retail services like discount stores, markets, supermarkets, fruit, vegetable stores, bakeries that provide food or medication will be required to close by 6 pm daily.
Wholesale stores for food, medicine or other necessities will have to close by 4 pm.
Pharmacies will be required to close by 8 pm daily.
The previous regulations pertaining to religious gatherings have been reduced to five people per gathering.
