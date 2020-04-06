Essential services and their opening hours

Customers at the Arima Market. Photo taken April 2, 2020. Ayanna Kinsale - Ayanna Kinsale

In keeping with government regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the following businesses, which have been deemed essential, will be open during the following hours:

Hardware stores including, plumbing and electrical establishments will be allowed to open from 8 am to 12 pm, Monday to Saturday.

Retail services like discount stores, markets, supermarkets, fruit, vegetable stores, bakeries that provide food or medication will be required to close by 6 pm daily.

Wholesale stores for food, medicine or other necessities will have to close by 4 pm.

Pharmacies will be required to close by 8 pm daily.

The previous regulations pertaining to religious gatherings have been reduced to five people per gathering.