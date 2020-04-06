Covid19 deaths now up to 8

Image courtesy CDC

The first covid19 daily update from the Health Ministry for this week has not been a good on as the Monday 10 am update confirmed that the country suffered another death from the virus, TT's eighth.

The release stated that 833 samples were sent for testing at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) with 105 confirmed cases and eight deaths. Only one person has recovered to the point where they were discharged.

The eighth death, the ministry said, took place in Trinidad and is an elderly person with a pre-existing medical condition. This follows Tobago's first fatality and the country's 7th death on Sunday.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: 46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together and three positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.