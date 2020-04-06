CMO: Most covid19 cases linked to travel

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram said the majority of covid19 patients undergoing epidemiology investigations were linked to travel-elated cases.

Parasram said it was good news.He spoke at a press conference on Monday morning at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

At this point, he said, cases will be coming less from infections through travel and more from secondary and tertiary contact with people who may have the virus.

Parasram said one new case was admitted to Couva Hospital on Sunday night. He added that there are 96 people hospitalised at this point.

Parasram advised that people stay at home as TT tries to contain the virus, and should wear masks whenever they venture out in public.