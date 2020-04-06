Charles: ‘A sad day for Tobago’

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said it is a sad time for Tobago after news of the first covid19 death surfaced on Sunday. The man, of Tobago east who was in his mid 80s, had pre-existing conditions, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday. He is the country’s seventh death.

He passed Sunday morning and was buried Sunday afternoon at the Buccoo Public Cemetery. Charles told Newsday, “It is indeed a sad day for Tobago today as we have recorded our first Covid19 death. It further emphasises to us as an island and nation that we must take heed of the precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and the Division of Health.

“We must continue to obey the prime minister’s instructions to stay at home and only go out for what is absolutely necessary or essential. Let us take each other into consideration and commit to protecting ourselves and one another. We can get through this challenging time together.” Up to Sunday afternoon, Tobago has three cases.