Chamber CEO welcomes business approach to covid19

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria. - Angelo Marcelle

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Gabriel Faria on Sunday welcomed the efforts of many companies in TT to ensure the safety of their customers during the covid19 pandemic.

He said, “I am happy to see the professional approach to ensure their consumers and employees are safe during this time, in terms of allowing employees to work from home where possible.” Faria was also pleased about businesses were ensuring systems are put in place for social distancing in the workplace, retail establishments, banks and other business places.

Pricesmart, Massy Stores and Pennywise Cosmetics Ltd all began promoting online orders and the use of mobile apps to place orders for curbside pick-up, in response to crowds outside their branches despite the pandemic orders on social distancing that people must be six feet apart.

The retailers fall under the essential services category for supermarkets and pharmacies. The move by leading businesses to support Government’s efforts to combat covid19 was applauded by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon. “I am so very encouraged,” Gopee-Scoon said on Saturday, thanking the private sector for coming on board Government’s efforts to flatten the curve.

She recalled that while there was some initial concern, most of the essential businesses have “got the picture” and were doing what they can to promote social distancing. She said the retailers were not only ensuring goods remained available but were applying the principle of “health first” at this critical time.

Gopee-Scoon said those businesses who are not in compliance are asked to fall in line to ensure the six feet distance is maintained between members of the purchasing public.