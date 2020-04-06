866 tests, no new covid19 cases, deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry's final Monday update at 10 pm showed confirmed covid19 cases remain at 105, with eight deaths.

There was an increase in the number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

The release said 866 samples had been tested, up from the 843 announced at 4 pm.

The 10am update had said 833 tests had been done.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who returned from a cruise last month: 46 from the group of 68 who returned from the cruise together, and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.