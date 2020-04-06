10 more tested, no new covid19 cases or deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry's daily 4pm covid19 update on Monday showed an increase in the number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, but no increase in confirmed cases and deaths.

The release saidt 843 samples have now been sent to CARPHA for testing, an increase of ten from the figure of 833 announced in the 10am update.

Confirmed cases remain at 105 and deaths remain at eight.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: 46 from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together ,and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.