Stranded Trinis in Barbados anxious to come home

THE 35 Trinis stuck in Barbados waiting for their mandatory quarantine to be over said they were not affected by the country’s 24-hour curfew which went into effect Friday night ending April 14.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday on Saturday, Phillip Ramdial said the group is doing well but running low on food.

“We were not significantly affected. We are coping, we are prepared. We have adequate supplies for couple of days.”

Following the announcement, Barbadians ignored the social distancing protocols as they flocked to groceries to get supplies. The curfew was announced by acting Prime Minister, Santia Bradshaw after the country recorded its 46 positive case.

All non-essential businesses were closed previously, however, supermarkets and mini marts will also be closed under the new curfew. Village shops and pharmacies will remain open but under restricted conditions while gas stations will only be opened to essential service providers.

All beaches and parks have been closed and the sale of alcohol will be prohibited.

Ramdial said of the 35 Trinis, one man, an asthmatic patient, was tested after complaining of chest pains and was found to be negative. The group will all be tested on Monday when their mandatory 14-day quarantine ends. Ramdial said since arriving on the island, everyone has been “fine” with no symptoms of the covid19 virus.

On Friday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said test kits were sent to Barbados for the group. He said once the members of the group complete their 14 day quarantine, they will be tested, and once negative, he will give consideration for their return once they’ve made their own arrangements to come home.

“The medical team will advise whether they will be put into state quarantine or not” upon their return, he said.

Ramdial added: “We are looking forward to returning home. I hope the government will send more than testing kits. I hope they send an aircraft. I am hoping that the powers that be arrange to get us home because we do not have the means to do so.”

Ramdial and 34 others were on a cruise to South Africa and scrambled back on flights from Oman to London, then to Barbados, but did not get back in time before the TT borders closed on March 23.