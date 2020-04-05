Special provisions for cancer patients now in force

St James Medical Complex - Vidya Thurab

Treatment for cancer patients will be adjusted in an effort to protect them during the covid19 pandemic.

At a virtual news conference on Saturday, Dr Kellie Alleyne-Mike, Medical Director of the St James Medical Complex; Head of Oncology at National Radiotherapy Centre (NRC), and Chair of the National Cancer Care Coordinating Committee said international recommendations were being applied to TT for chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

She said the aim was to get patients into the clinic to receive treatment as quickly as possible so they could return home.

“Once you leave your home we know that you’re putting yourself at risk but we need to weigh the risk versus benefit of coming and getting treatment to control your disease against the risk of covid19.”

She explained the NRC was dividing patients into two groups. The first are those who are well and are scheduled for general follow ups. Their treatments or appointments would be postponed.

The second are those actively on treatment.

She said some appointments would be delayed, but those who had to visit Centre would have to go through sanitation and surveillance stations where they would need to wash their hands, and would be asked questions on their health to determine the risk level.

Alleyne-Mike said treatment options would vary. For example, those who usually get treatment via the vein may be asked to take oral therapy. If no oral treatment was available or was not applicable, doctors would attempt to lengthen the time between treatments to minimise exposure.

Another possibility was using less intense regimens to minimise the potential of immune suppression. And if that was not possible, medications to boost the immune system would be included in the treatment.

She said this information was being shared throughout the Regional Health Authorities so that, no matter where people go, the treatment would be uniformed. She said new international information and recommendations would be closely monitored.

She added that simply staying at home reduced the risk for, not only cancer patients, but all those with immuno-suppression issues.