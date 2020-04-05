MoH: One new case, no more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health said in its 10 pm update on Sunday that one additional person had tested positive for covid19.

TT now has 105 cases and seven deaths, the most recent of which was reported on Sunday morning.

The latest patient had been in contact with someone else with the virus. The release from the ministry did not give further details of the new case.

CARPHA has done 825 tests.

One patient has recovered sufficiently to be sent home.