Homeschooling helps children, parents bond

A dad explains a topic to his son in their at-home classroom. Source: www.nationalgeographic.com -

The closure of schools from March 16 to April 20 as a result of the novel coronavirus has left many parents trying to keep afloat in uncharted waters. Some of them are desperately attempting to keep up with their child’s school’s curriculum in a new setting – an at-home classroom.

"In times like this, people are faced with the prospective of home-schooling for a while and may feel concerned and in uncertain territory," said Dr Fiona Rajkumar, member of the Homeschool Association of TT (HATT). But she advised that revision of topics already covered in school will suffice.

"Parents shouldn't worry as working with their children at home in the upcoming weeks will not hinder their education.

"Take this opportunity for revision," she said. “Parents can use this time to go over material that may have been difficult for them (children) at school. It is also the perfect opportunity for children and parents to strengthen their relationship,” Rajkumar said, because a home environment may even be more conducive to learning.

Rajkumar, an associate professor of history at the University of the Southern Caribbean and her husband Rodney, vice president of the association, have been homeschooling their daughters full-time for eight years.

Their approach to academics is different.

"Academics should prepare (the child) for all aspects of life. It is an opportunity for parents to use the material children have learned in the classroom in a practical way,” she said, by recreating the things that are done in the classroom in a creative way.

"You can teach them in the kitchen, or in the garden. Show them the science of baking (and) how to measure using math. This is called learning through life."

She said children learn from everything around them, and this can be an opportunity for parents to address the child's emotional concerns.

"Talk about the (coronavirus) situation with them," engage them and ask how they feel about it. She said this can even become a part of their lesson. "Create comprehension questions from newspaper articles and ask questions about what is going on...It will develop their critical thinking skills."

Judith Deverteuil, principal of the Paideuo Learning Centre, in Port of Spain created a homeschooling programme in 2016. At the time, she said, she was motivated by students who were bullied and marginalised in the average school setting, or who were recuperating from illness and could not make it to school.

"Parents don't have to do everything," she said. Once a system is put in place, parents can work to suit their schedule.

"Preferably, you need to be computer literate," Deverteuil said, as this will give both parents and children access to a wide range of online source material and collaborative platforms like Zoom. She said parents should be keeping up with their child's curriculum and monitoring their work and progress during this time. "Keep a record of the contact hours logged," she advised.

Deverteuil also had advice for parents with special needs students. "Parents have to understand that a topic may have to be repeated several times," she said, as special needs, children learn in different ways.

“Visuals work for most of them across the board, so dramatise the lesson (and) use graphics wherever possible." She said children should also engage in games such as chess in their spare time, as it is good for brain development.

And as it regards YouTube educational videos, she said parents should try to source content to which children can relate.

“Students may be confused by the content and accent of foreign programmes as it can sometimes be so far removed from the way that they speak and interact. Look for local content, wherever possible."