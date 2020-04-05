Cases climb to 103, 17 patients moved to Caura

A Newsday graph shows the trend of confirmed covid19 cases, including deaths and recoveries, between March 12 and April 4. -

TT covid19 cases continue to rise steadily rise as 103 people are now positive for the virus.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health announced the figures which are two more than the number disclosed at 10 am on Saturday.

The two newest cases were in contact with people who already had the virus.

Also, 736 samples were tested up from 728. The number of deaths remain six and one person has been discharged. Of the positive cases, 49 people were from a cruise ship in Guadeloupe from which they returned to TT last month.

In the Saturday morning virtual media conference, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram said on Friday night 17 people were transferred out of Couva to Caura. He said they were all asymptomatic for one to six days but they still had to wait for two negative results before they could be discharged and deemed not contagious.

He said the wait could also be done at step-down facilities which the Ministry of Health was looking into. He said they were looking into “different types of facilities” where recovering patients could be isolated from each other, and have no risk of transmitting the virus to the population.

He said they could be guest houses, geriatric homes not in use, and any facility with dormitory-like facilities that were separated from the public.

“As I said they have no clinical illness at that time, they are medically very well so it’s just somewhere we can house them to ensure they fully recover by way of having their medical tests. It does not require a hospital setting to do so.”

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had declared, “No place on earth, no matter how remote is immune from the virus (covid19).”

He said the increase in global statistics of more than one million cases demonstrated that the seriousness of the spread of the virus. He gave the example that the Falkland Islands (located in the South Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina), with a population of 2,840 people has recorded its first case of covid19.

He said this should shock the people of TT to follow the Government and health authorities' advice to “stay at home, stay safe.”