Another bar owner arrested

Police have arrested and charged another bar owner for breaching the public health ordinance regulations for covid19. A TTPS release stated that Tamashraj Ramkissoon of Arena Road, Freeport was arrested on Saturday after he was found by police with his business open.

Police were on patrol on Arena Road, Freeport, when he saw the owner’s bar open and people leaving with alcoholic beverages at about 11.10 pm on Saturday. Police warned him about leaving the bar open, but when they returned at about 11.55 pm they realised the bar was still open and saw another man leaving with alcohol.

Ramkissoon was then arrested. He was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 and will appear before a Couva magistrate on Thursday. This is the third bar owner to be arrested and charged under the public health ordinance restrictions. On March 27 police arrested and charged Daryl Sirju who was caught operating his business at Southern Main Road California.

On March 29, Ernest Todd was arrested and charged after he was also caught operating his business, on First Street, Dow Village, California. Under regulation 3 and 6 of the public health ordinance it is prohibited to open bars, night clubs and casinos.