"821 samples tested, 104 confirmed cases, 7 deaths"

The Health Ministry's daily 4 pm covid19 update on Sunday stated that 821 samples were tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) with 104 cases, seven deaths and one person being discharged from hospital.

The release added that of the 104 covid19 cases, 49 are from the group of people who recently returned from a cruise. This 49 comprises 46 from a group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together and three positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise but separately from the other 68 nationals.

The release reminded the public that covid19 can be spread by touching surfaces that are contaminated with the novel coronavirus. It is important to regularly sanitise commonly touched surfaces (eg table tops, handrails, door knobs and trolleys). If dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to sanitisation.

A simple solution of 1/3 cup of household bleach to one gallon of water is quite effective. Between a 10 am covid19 update and the the 4 pm update, there was an increase in the number of samples sent to CARPA (779 to 821) and also an increase by one, in the number of positive cases. The death toll remained the same, within this six-hour period (7).