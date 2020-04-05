2 men arrested after crash into police car

Two men are in custody after they attempted to escape police in Maturita, Arima, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man made a report that the men pointed a gun at him at around 3 pm.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) were in the area and saw a white Nissan Almera matching the description of the car the men were travelling in.

Officers attempted to block the car but it crashed into the police car.

Neither the officers nor the suspects were seriously hurt in the collision.

Police searched the car and found a pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.

The men, 43 and 50, were arrested and are expected to be charged.

Cpl Simmons, PC Assing and WPC Charles of the Northern Division ERP are continuing enquiries.