Two held for shotgun, ammo in Sangre Grande

Two Sangre Chiquito men are in police custody after they were arrested in relation to a shotgun and ammunition that were found in their vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to a media release from the police on Friday, members of the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit received information on the weapon and went to Caigual Road, Sangre Grande, where they saw a white Honda City car parked nearby.

Two men who were in the car at the time saw the police and attempted to walk into nearby bushes but were stopped by the officers.

Police searched the car and found the shotgun and 12 shotgun cartridges.

The men ages 29 and 31 were taken to the Sangre Grande police station.