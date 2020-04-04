Send barrels by CAL

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) Cargo continues to offer shipping to and from select destinations in the Caribbean, the United States and elsewhere by its freighter flights, with free trucking service and interline arrangements.

“Get supplies to your loved ones during this time with our barrel and e-container/box specials on shipments from Fort Lauderdale, Miami and New York to Kingston, Trinidad, Guyana and Barbados,” a CAL statement said.

Their Freighter Service operates five times a week to connect TT to the world with a fully-developed air and ground transportation network. The Freighter Schedule serves TT three days each week.

On Tuesdays, CAL flight BW 791/790 goes from Miami to Barbados to Port of Spain and back to Miami. Each Wednesday, flight BW 793/792 goes from Miami to Port-of-Spain to Guyana to Miami. On Fridays, flight BW 791/790 leaves Miami for Barbados then Port of Spain and returns to Miami.

“Your safety is our priority,” CAL assured clients. “The airline is continuously operating under established best practices for aircraft cleanliness and sanitation.” CAL follows the lead of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention plus its own stringent internal guidelines.

“All aircraft are regularly cleaned using disinfectant deemed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as effective against covid19.”

High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestors aircraft filtration systems, which filter 99.97 per cent of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria, are used on all CAL freighter services.

“Access to aircraft is limited to only personnel that are required for the safe loading/offloading of the aircraft.”

CAL was committed to ensuring its customers receive reliable, convenient and seamless cargo uplift, and thanked all stakeholders for their continued support.

CAL Cargo customer support can be reached at 868-669-3000 ext 4 (local) or 855-295-5000 (international, toll free,) or by e-mail at .