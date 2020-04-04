Police evict cutlass-wielding tenant

Mon Repos police were forced to evict a cutlass-wielding tenant on Friday after a High Court judge granted an injunction stopping him from returning to the apartment or molesting his former landlords.

Kelvin Harris will have to appear before Justice Devindra Rampersad next Tuesday, by remote hearing.

If he has an attorney, in keeping with practice directions on the covid19 emergency directions issued by the Chief Justice for cases, contact will have to be made with the court to make arrangements for the remote hearing.

If Harris does not have an attorney, but has access to a computer and e-mail facilities, he will have to make his own contact with the court, and if he does not then he will have to contact the court’s assistant registrar for him to attend court, in person, at the San Fernando Supreme Court for the hearing.

In his injunction order, Rampersad, in keeping with the emergency directions, deemed the matter fit for urgent hearing.

The injunction was granted on Thursday, and police went to the apartment at Corinth Road, Cocoyea, San Fernando, on Friday morning to remove Harris from the property.

The police were accompanied by a marshall of the court to enforce the judge’s order.

He was ordered to leave immediately with his belongings and told he could not re-enter the property. When he goes to court next week, he will have to tell the judge why he has not paid rent for the past 18 months, amounting to $66,000. His landlords, Ronessa Wilson, Synabi Mohammed and Rehann Mohammed, are also seeking payment to replace the door and locks he damaged when he broke into the apartment on Wednesday.

Harris’ tenancy was terminated on December 30, 2019, after he failed to pay his arrears in rent, despite his promises. He was evicted in January, but had already moved out most of his belongings. The landlords removed the doors to the apartment, disconnected the electricity and changed the locks.

On March 29, he allegedly broke the locks and entered the apartment by breaking in the back door. When confronted, he became verbally abusive, drew a cutlass and fired chops at Rehann Mohammed. The police were called in and Harris left.

On Wednesday, he again broke into the apartment, bringing back furniture and threatening Mohammed if he “put him in court since he had no place to live.”

In their application, the landlords said they have not only lost rental income but they have become prisoners in their home as they fear he will make good on his threats since, up until the police removed him on Friday, he was still in the apartment and was threatening them. The landlords are represented by attorneys Alvin Pariagsingh and Vishaal Siewsaran.