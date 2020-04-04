Man on bail for cruelty to child

San Francique resident, Avanash Ragoo, 42, has been granted $70,000 bail after he was charged with assault by beating and two counts of cruelty to a child.

Ragoo, who lives at Chickorie Trace, appeared before Siparia magistrate Margaret Alert via video conferencing on Wednesday. She adjourned the case to April 29. In a release from the Police Service on Friday, it said the victims are an adult female and two female minors.

The woman and girls reported to police that on March 27, they got into a heated altercation during which they were physically assaulted Police from the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) and South Western Division received the report with ASP Guy-Alleyne, acting Insp Stanley and Sgt Aroon leading investigations. The release said police arrested Ragoo on Saturday and an officer of the GBVU laid the charges.