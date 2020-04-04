Man arrested, gun, ammo, stolen cellphones seized

A 27-year-old St Augustine man is being questioned in relation to a series of robberies at cell phone stores in central and south Trinidad.

The man was arrested by police at a house in Mendez Trace, Arima, early on Friday morning by police following up on investigations into the robberies.

At the house police found four cell phones which were reported stolen and a revolver with five rounds of ammunition which was also reported stolen from a security guard in January. Enquiries are continuing by police from the Northern Division Special Investigations Unit.