Griffith: Social distancing achieved

Gary Griffith -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith toured various institutions along the East-West Corridor on Friday and concluded that most essential businesses have complied with social-distancing regulations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

In a media release from the police on Friday, Griffith announced that the objective of having the public and businesses comply with social distancing has been achieved and that his methods of maintaining public safety were effective, even when they were not popular.

“The end justifies the means. My actions are not made to please people but to get the job done. It has been achieved. Let it be known, however,” he warned, “that the police would go through with my statement if our request for social distancing is not complied with.”

Griffith said the closure of businesses like banks and supermarkets would be necessary if owners did not encourage customers to adhere to social distancing protocols, as failure to do so could potentially place people at risk of contracting the virus.

The release said the tour followed concerns raised by Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian that people in the town were not adhering to the guidelines. Citing the Public Health Ordinance, Griffith said the police commissioner had the authority to “enter any lands or buildings to inspect and examine the same and all things thereon or therein; Do on any land or in any building any sanitary or other work authorised or directed; Generally, do, with respect to persons, places, land, buildings animals or things, whatever is necessary or expedient in order to carry out the foregoing provisions of this Part of this Ordinance, or any direction or requirement given or arising thereunder.”