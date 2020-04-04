Govt bans all river, sea rites

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Given the covid19 crisis, government has revised initial restrictions on the congregation of people at rivers and beaches to now an outright ban, even on gatherings for religious purposes, until April 15. This was revealed by National Security Minister Stuart Young on Friday at the daily covid19 virtual press briefing.

Young warned that people who break this rule are liable to a $50,000 fine and jail time. Archbishop of the West Indian United Spiritual Baptist Order and National Congress of Incorporated Baptist Organisations, as well as Ifa-Orisha Devotee Eintou Springer both, said they intend to adhere to the regulations and advise their devotees to do the same.

“We recognize this is a very serious matter,” John said. “Nothing is wrong if people stay home and pray, because God will hear your prayer anywhere. We will adhere to the guidelines so as not to be irresponsible.”

They both noted the significance of water in their respective religions. Springer said in her faith, the river is referred to as Oshun, and the sea, Yemonja. She said the restrictions were sensible and suggested that all people be obedient.

“I am not going to pick up myself to go to the river and the sea when it does not make sense. I can pray at home. We call on our divinities to protect and heal and watch over us but we don’t have to do a foolish thing by exposing ourselves to sickness,” Springer said.

Young lamented that despite having close to 100 covid19 cases and six deaths, some people are still not adhering to the rules stipulating that people stay indoors while the country tries to contain the spread. He once again urged people to stay inside, stay safe and stay alive, making note that people are still not changing their behavior.

Regulations concerning taxis and essential services will remain in place until April 15. Young also pointed out that essential businesses are to only bring out workers who are absolutely necessary for the operation of the business. “Just because you are an essential service does not mean that you will need to have 100 per cent of your staff going,” Young said.

He also warned small business owners who were using social media to indicate that they would be coming out to service the public, as well as beauticians who are beginning to offer their services at home.

“Understand the spread of this virus is through contact. You could have this virus and have no symptoms at all and go to someone’s home. Just by speaking too close to people, it can be spread.”

Young added that the measures put in place to contain the spread of covid19 will continue to be under review and no one really knows how long it will take to contain the virus.

He added that TT nationals stranded outside the country continue to be treated within a case by case basis. Young said test kits will be sent to people in Barbados, so they could be tested as soon as their 14-day mandatory quarantine is over. Providing none are sick, they may be allowed into the country where it will be determined whether they would have to undergo another quarantine period.