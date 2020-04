Gasparillo girl, 17, found safe

A 17-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday has been found. Police said Destini Lewis, who lives at River Daly Gardens, Harmony Hall in Gasparillo, had been staying at the home of a relative in Couva.

Late Thursday, after reports about her disappearance began circulating on social and mainstream media, relatives reported that she was safe. Police did not divulge additional information.