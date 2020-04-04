Garcia: No fixed date for SEA

NO RELIEF AS YET: Sacred Heart Boys RC students celebrate the end of the 2019 SEA exam. This year that joy and relief has been put on hold with the exams postponed because of covid19. FILE PHOTOS -

Although no new date has been set for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, Education Minister Anthony Garcia has encouraged SEA students to use the opportunity provided by online classes aired daily on TTT to continue their studies at home.

The SEA exam was to have taken place last Thursday. On that day, Garcia urged the more than 19,000 students to take full advantage of the classes to continue practising for the exam.

Asked if a new date had been set, Garcia said his ministry was looking at mid-May but must depend on information from Ministry of Health experts given the school closure and stay at home rules for non-essentials, in place because of the covid19 pandemic crisis.

“Before any other move can be made, we have to wait on their decision. I cannot make any statement in respect to how long the pandemic will last. All I am saying is, the Ministry of Health is the experts and we have to rely on their advice.” His ministry, he said, has put things in place to ensure that students have access to learning and teaching while they are at home.

CHILDREN STRESSED

On Thursday, some parents took to social media expressing how stressed and disappointed their children were that the exam had been postponed. A standard Five student from Sangre Grande Hindu School, who did not want to be named, said although he is challenged with a medical problem, he felt disappointed the exam did not take place.

“At the beginning, I did not think I was ready but while I was at home I really put in my best to do additional studies to prepare myself. I felt really disturbed because i really wanted to get the exam over and done with,” he said.

His mother, who only gave her name as Nicole said although her son was not up to standard for the exam because of his challenges, his work could have rewarded him into a secondary school. She said he was looking forward to completing the exam last Thursday.

“I myself wanted to get the exam over with. I was so anxious and it is very frustrating. But, with all the resources we are getting on the TV and online, he has developed a routine over the past three weeks he has been home.

“With his condition, he do not show too much emotions but when he hear a certain programme called SEA results, he gets worked-up. That’s the time I see a lot of anxiety from him,” Nicole said.

Another Standard Five student parent who only gives his name as Sean from Cunapo (St Francis) RC School said while it is very disappointing and frustrating for the family especially his son, he said it was all necessary for the safety of their well-being.

“I know he understand how serious it is right now in the country. It is not an easy situation to deal with, but I believe the Government did the right thing to postpone the exam,” Steven said.

‘HAPPY & UNHAPPY’

Asked how he felt now the SEA exam has been postponed, 11-year-old Jared Young said, “I feel happy and unhappy. Happy that I have more time to prepare, and unhappy that the frustration has been extended.” Young’s mother, Carol Quash, said she is making sure her son is continuing preparations with his teacher.

“I ensure he also does fun things like arts and craft, riding his bike and making videos, which are his favourite. I was not happy when the date was postponed, but I accepted that it was necessary. I’ve always taken a great interest in my son’s education, but having to actually get involved in such a hands-on manner took a bit of getting used to. I’m getting the hang of it, but I can’t wait to give it back to those who are qualified to do it,” Quash said.

Garcia said the ministry made arrangements with TSTT to have broadcast lessons in the three subject areas of the exam, maths, English and essay-writing.

“The subjects are broadcast on a daily basis and are done by qualified competent teachers who have the experience in teaching SEA classes for several years,” Garcia said.

LOOK FOR ANXIETY SIGNS

Clinical psychologist Lena Jogia said parents should look out for signs of anxiety in children and encourage them to speak about how they feel. “SEA is an anxiety-provoking issue in the first place, so I know the students would have wanted to get it over with.

“But now there is an uncertainty for not just the children but for everyone, including parents. With the uncertainly it is very difficult for everybody at this time. They would have been preparing for a year to have the exam completed. No one knows what is happening at this point. But children in particular will be trying to figure out how to cope.”

Jogia encouraged parents to manage their children’s anxiety and find coping skills for them to use. She said one solution parents can try is to keep children away from too much information on social media, which can increase anxiety.

“Children should also be encouraged to work on their skills and preparations. But it will be really hard for them. Parents need to provide a level of comfort for them and give their assurance that everything will be okay.

“Most importantly, let them understand they need to follow the rules that everybody has to adhere to, which is to stay safe, wash their hands and stay inside. “Parents should encourage positive thinking at all times,” Jogia said.