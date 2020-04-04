Four V’zuelan men, 2 Trinis arrested for gun and ammo

Police arrested four Venezuelan men and two Trinidadians, a man and woman, in San Fernando on Thursday for having a gun and ammunition.

Police said at about 7 pm, Cpl Bahadur and other police from the Southern Division Task Force, acting on information, intercepted a sliver Mitsubishi Libero station wagon at the intersection of Todd Street and the Rienzi Kirton Highway.

Police searched the wagon and discovered a Browning pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

The officers arrested the occupants who are between the ages of 18 to 26. The locals are both 26.

All reside in the southern district. They were taken to the San Fernando Police Station for processing and up to Friday afternoon, they remained in custody. Once charged, they will appear before a San Fernando magistrate.