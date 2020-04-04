Forestry still watching for bush fires

Despite the public health regulations in place to deal with the covid19 pandemic, the Forestry Division of the Agriculture Ministry continues to be on the look out for bush fires in TT.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said, “Agriculture is an essential activity. So all aspects of our ministry is functional at reduced capacity.”

He explained that one of the responsibilities of the ministry’s Forestry Division involves treating with bush fires.

“Forestry Division is responsible for monitoring the forest reserves. They are doing that. Forestry is at work.”

Additional information provided by the ministry showed it continues to advise the public to report any bush fire incidents to the Forestry Division’s Fire Unit and the Fire Service.

The ministry also advised people to apply to the Fire Service to light outdoor fires, extinguish all lit objects before discarding them and compost leaves, grass and peelings for fertiliser instead of burning them.

Checks with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) showed the levels in the country’s dams, for the most part, remain below the long term average, from March to April.

The current levels of the Hollis, Caroni/Arena, Navet and Hillsborough dams are 55.75, 52.80, 59.51 and 80.27 per cent respectively.

The long term averages for these dams are 63.30, 75.20, 70.40 and 74.24 per cent respectively.

Earlier this month, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said despite levels in TT’s reservoirs being below their usual levels, WASA has managed to increase the supply of water in TT from 220 to 232 million gallons per day.

The TT Meteorological Service said for the period April to June, most of TT is expected to receive accumulated rainfall totals in excess of 320 mm but less than 530 mm.

Rainfall totals are likely to range between 250 and 530 mm, with the lowest totals likely in southwest Tobago, southwest and western Trinidad while the highest totals are expected in the north-eastern parts of both islands.