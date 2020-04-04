Drug trials could be covid19 solution

Dr Fuad Khan -

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan is calling on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram “to consider clinical trials for a pharmaceutical solution” to combat the covid19 pandemic.

In a statement, Khan said, “This comes at a time when the public health system is also bracing of an influx of patients based on exposure tracking models.

“As countries such as France and China have already reported successful trials of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of their patients, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is now looking to expand the testing across several nations to certify a cure in the fastest possible timeframe.”

Khan, a urologist and former health minister urged Deyalsingh to enrol TT in the Solidarity Trial launched by the WHO, to begin clinical trials of pharmaceutical drugs that may be effective against the covid19 virus.

He said Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have all signed up to the project, which allows them to compile and share data on the trials to properly monitor and test the effect of these drugs from a wider body of subjects. He added that covid19 can only be beaten through affirmative action and rigorous testing and treatment to ensure that a resurgence does not occur later down the line.

Khan said, “Bereft of this, we are essentially leaving the recovery of those who have tested positive up to chance, and that should be completely unacceptable in any scenario for this government.”

He added, "I hope that they will do what is most responsible for the care and well being of all our citizens who are at risk.”