Displaced Tobagonians can now access social services

Tobagonians who have been retrenched or experienced a reduction in income owing to the effects of the coronavirus (covid19) pandemic, can now access social support services being offered by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in statement last week, the services will include income, food and rental support.

The division added persons must fulfil all criteria. The guidelines and application forms are available online at: Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development - www.molsed.gov.tt or at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development - www.dhwfd.gov.tt.

The division said all completed forms must be submitted via email at supportforyou.tobago@gov.tt

It said if applicants cannot complete the form or do not have email access, they can call the Tobago covid19 social support hotline at 487-7412 / 498-1967.

The division said if the only problem is lack of email access, applicants are advised to Seek assistance from a friend or family member to print the required forms. "Once the forms have been completed, cell phone cameras or scanners can be used to email the documents as required," it said.

The division also advised persons to seek assistance from a friend or family member to establish their own email address.

"The process is simple and can be done through a number of providers such as Hotmail, Gmail, or Yahoo. "The division said they can also ask a friend or family member to use his/her email address but ensure to put the applicant’s information in the subject of the email as stated in the guidelines.

The division reminded applicants that the only way to submit and process applications at this time is via email submission.