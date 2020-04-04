Covid19 cases remain 103

Photo courtesy CDC.

TT covid19 cases remained at 103 as there were no new positive results as at 10 pm on Saturday.

In its final update for the day, the Health Ministry reported 779 samples were taken, an increase from 736 reported at 4 pm. However, the number of confirmed cases were unchanged, as well as deaths which remain six. One person to date has recovered from the virus and was discharged from the hospital recently.

Of the positive cases, 49 people were from a cruise ship in Guadeloupe from which they returned to TT last month.

In a summary of the ministry's daily media briefing, senior citizens homes were told to stop visits and to space out the beds of residents.

Also, it was announced that it was safe for the public to wear cloth or homemade masks.

Further, cancer treatment schedules have been changed for patients to reduce their exposure to the virus.