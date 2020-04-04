CAF gives TT US$400,000 to fight covid19

The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) will give TT some $2.8 million for measures to mitigate the impact of the covid19 pandemic.

CAF reveals this in a statement issued Friday which said, “TT’s Ministry of Finance will receive a US$400,000 donation from CAF to strengthen its emergency response mechanisms and to reinforce the protection, and safety of medical personnel working in the prevention, mitigation and care of patients affected by this global covid19 pandemic.”

CAF aims to support the government’s containment and control measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to contain and mitigate the pandemic are heading in the right direction, and this donation is the first one of several actions we are undertaking to contribute to strengthen prevention, mitigation and medical care, in order to preserve public health in the country”, said CAF CEO Luis Carranza.

Following World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, CAF helps its member-countries deal with this humanitarian emergency with initiatives such as the donation to TT. To countries most in need of urgent assistance, the CAF has also made available a US$2.5 billion emergency credit line for counter-cyclical and rapid disbursement.