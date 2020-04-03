TT now has 100 covid19 cases

TT now has 100 covid19 cases, as two more people tested positive on Friday evening.

The number of deaths remained at six, with one person discharged from hospital more than a week ago.

The ministry said the two new patients were close contacts of another patient.

The figures were revealed in the Ministry of Health’s latest update at 10 pm.

It came as unconfirmed reports emerged that 17 patients were being relocated from Couva hospital under police escort earlier on Friday evening. Sources said they were to be taken to the new Arima hospital.

The ministry's release had no details about this exercise.

A previous update reported the last death occurred on Thursday.

The death toll remained stable from Thursday night to Friday evening.

The latest update said 722 tests have been done in all.