The invisible messenger

THE EDITOR: Can we stop the wind from blowing or the sun from shining, currents from flowing or the clouds from forming, rain from falling or volcanoes from erupting and the hurricane from destroying?

Sometimes we wage senseless wars, destroying all in our path then spend time and money to rebuild and learn little, if anything, from the perceived conflict.

I may not have the answer to the viral challenge but trying to answer these questions may evoke new sentiments and encourage a different approach.

What is a virus? Where can it be located? How big is it? How old are they?

Is it a natural phenomenon or a man-made creation? Does each have a life of its own? Under what conditions can a virus move, grow and reproduce?

Can any virus inhabit any life form? Can cells, regardless of their conditions, be hosts to all viruses?

What disturbs the harmony in the physical environment? What part do toxins play in changing the balance in nature?

Do our bodies transform cells that eventually become biological enemies? Is the human body fitted with a defence mechanism?

When we are exposed to these invisible invaders is it a case of survival of the fittest or all are vulnerable? When viruses strike do they leave energy for recovery or do they just decimate the weak?

What can able-bodied humans do to survive the onslaught? Does history record when viral attacks occur and how we were able to fight back?

Have we been able to obliterate the invaders or merely suppress them? Was mankind able to come up with timely cures or sought refuge in prevention?

How does the war end and who wins? When is health and wellness restored?

How many times must we walk this road before we accept that the messenger is prompting us that something is wrong?

Is this virus an enemy that is deadly, invisible and omnipresent? Has man developed a weapon to strike down such a renegade? If so, what?

Is mankind proactive or reactive to the virus?

I can only wish ourselves well in restoring harmony to the planet doing all that is prescribed. Meanwhile, I will stay put with Alice in Wonderland.

LENNOX FRANCIS

via e-mail