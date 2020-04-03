Online service now available to all taxpayers

THE Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced that all taxpayers can now use the Inland Revenue Division’s (IRD) “non-logged-in service” as a second option to file their returns onlin via e-tax.

In a statement, the ministry said this service was made available to VAT and PAYE taxpayers only, from February.

But taxpayers can file tax returns online relating to corporation tax, insurance tax, partnership, hotel accommodation tax, individual tax, petroleum profit tax and supplemental petroleum tax.

A list of the income years for which these returns can be filed online is available at www.ird.gov.tt/etax/non-logged_in_returns/faqs.

The non-logged-in service allows taxpayers who have not yet registered with ttconnect access to the IRD’s e-tax platform.

To access the service, taxpayers must have on hand their BIR file Number, the account number of the respective tax type and BIR letter ID number. (Details are available at www.ird.gov.tt.)

They can then log in to etax.ird.gov.tt, prepare their returns online and print the declaration form and summary.

Taxpayers should then review and verify the data entered on the summary, which is to be retained for their personal records.

The final step is to to sign the printed declaration form and submit it to any of the division’s regional or district revenue offices. (A full list of office locations can be found at www.ird.gov.tt/locations). These returns cannot be processed without the submission of the signed declaration form.

Additionally, the option of registering for e-tax, via ttconnect, to file returns via the logged-in service remains available.

This service allows taxpayers to log in to etax.ird.gov.tt with their passwords and simply prepare their returns online.

Taxpayers using this service can file returns online for any year and these returns are automatically processed on the same day or the next business day.

Where returns are not available for online filing, they can be sourced either at www.ird.gov.tt/Forms or any of the division’s regional offices.