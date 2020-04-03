One dead another wounded in Laventille shooting

File photo by Shane Superville

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force and the Port of Spain CID are on the hunt for a gunman who shot two men in Laventille on Friday afternoon.

Police said the men were standing on Josam Hill, Snake Alley, Laventille, at around 2.30 pm when the gunman approached and shot them then ran away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police, one man died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said up until press time, the murdered man was unidentified.

Investigators searched several areas in Chinapoo where the gunman was said to have escaped.