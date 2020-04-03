No new covid19 deaths

WHILE one more person tested positive for the covid19 virus on Friday, no more of the infected people died from it that day.

The figures were revealed in the Ministry of Health’s latest update (no71, issued at 4 pm.)

As of Friday, a total of 98 people in TT have tested positive for covid19, with six deaths in all.

A previous update reported another another death on Thursday.

Since then the death toll has remained stable from Thursday night to Friday evening.

The latest update said 705 tests have been done in all, with one person so far discharged.