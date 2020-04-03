NEDCO temporarily closes its offices

Logo of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO).

THE National Entrepreneurship Development Company (NEDCO) on Monday announced the closure of all its offices from Tuesday until April 15. In a statement, NEDCO said this is being done in accordance with the Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus [2019-nCoV]) regulations.

These regulations mandate the suspension of non-essential services and activities from March 29 to April 15. NEDCO said it apologises to the public for any inconvenience caused. The company said it values all its clients and is committed to doing its part to support them during these challenging times.

The company said this will be done through its support services, as well as facilitating deferred payments on a case-by-case basis to clients in good standing. Clients are advised to email businessmanagers@nedco.gov.tt or call its phone numbers between Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Clients are also encouraged to take full advantage of NEDCO's alternative loan payment options. These include online banking, standing orders and Bill Express outlets and First Citizens branches nationwide. NEDCO said clients who are interested in using online banking, standing orders and direct deposits to its First Citizen’s account should call their respective NEDCO office or email businessmanagers@nedco.gov.tt to set up these payment options.

ATTACHED BOX

For loan information, people can call:

NEDCO North office: 821-5800 ext 2152

NEDCO East office: 821-5800 ext 2280

NEDCO Central office: 821-5800 ext 2106

NEDCO South office: 821-5800 ext 2180

NEDCO Tobago office: 821-5800 ext 2402

Support services

NEDCO business accelerator: 821-5800 ext 2063

NEDCO training advisory: 821-5800 ext 2064

NEDCO business advisory: 821-5800 ext 2103 or