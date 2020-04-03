Man shot after pointing gun at police in PoS

Stock photo

A 40-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds after being shot by police in Port of Spain.

He reportedly pointed a gun at them on Friday morning.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were on patrol near Charford Courts, east Port of Spain, at around 10 am when they saw the man and tried to stop him.

They said he turned and pointed a gun at them. They shot him in the right wrist and right thigh.

The man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated.

Police seized his he pistol which contained two rounds of ammunition.