Isasha spreads love in online concert

FILE PHOTO: Isasha's live online concert on Facebook last Sunday, which was sponsored by Digicel, got some 70,000 views. -

ISASHA gave online viewers an energetic performance on Sunday as Digicel continued with its online concert series.

Last week, the company launched the series with jazz artiste Vaughnette Bigford. It said it is an effort to provide entertainment for those stuck at home. It features local artistes who perform a live concert in their living room.

It is held on Sundays at 4 pm and Thursdays at 7 pm.

Isasha performed with keyboard accompaniment by Lyndon Andrews, who was also full of energy throughout the concert.

Viewers undoubtedly enjoyed the show as it now has a total of over 70,000 views.

The artiste was drenched in sweat not too long into his performance as he was grooving and jumping.

He performed songs like Laurie London’s He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands, Bring Back The Old Time Days by Nappy Mayers, Love and Reggae by Collie Buddz and Carry On by Patrice Roberts.

He said his friends would often tease and ask if he could only sing reggae, to which he said, “I is a artiste. Anything it have pertaining to music, I could do that. I could put my best foot forward.”

He was asked to deliver an encore performance of Carry On, which he said he hoped he did justice to. He said Roberts is his “woman crush.”

He also performed some original songs including We Got Love and Jah is There.

“No matter how much the coronavirus plaguing the world right now, we will always give thanks and praise to the most high God,” he said.

The live audience members treated it as if they were there in person, with comments like, “Bess I did go VIP yes, I ain’t really getting to see Sasha good in the general,” and “Anyone know where the bathroom is?”

Others even imitated ticket scalpers who are usually outside the venue.

But many comments also commended the artiste for being consistent and lifting their spirits.

Bigford commented, “What a wonderful performance and artiste. Authentic, grounded, honest, beautiful in his expression. So proud to be from this beautiful country.”

Nicole Francis said, “Water in my eyes. Trinidadians really know how to come together and show love.”

The concert can be viewed for free on Digicel’s Facebook page.