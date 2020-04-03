Immigration division closes for a week

Stuart Young -

THE IMMIGRATION DIVISION will be closing down for a week for software and hardware upgrades, says the Minister of National Security.

Stuart Young made the announcement during a press conference on covid19 hosted by the Ministry of Communications on Zoom on Friday morning.

“We have been looking at immigration for a while in upgrading software and hardware systems to introduce facial recognition, biometrics, fingerprint ID and a host of other potential sharing of info along international lines,” Young said. “Now is a perfect opportunity to do that.”

Young said while the division is undergoing upgrades, they should prepare for a new system for renewal of passports where people will be treated with in an alphabetical order.

“People with last names corresponding with certain letters would come in on a Monday, same for Tuesday, Wednesday and so on.”