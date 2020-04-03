Finding our best selves

THE EDITOR: As many in TT find themselves at home it is perhaps a good time to put into perspective what is happening to the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first thing we learn is that we do not know much. The virus spreads quickly, its death ratio is higher than many other flu viruses, many who spread the virus are unaware they are so doing as some will have very little or no symptoms. There is no known cure. The virus does not discriminate.

In view of the few facts we are aware of, one would think that this would cause many to recognise the brotherhood of mankind and the need to be our brother’s keeper.

In spite of the many who continue to seek political mileage from this disaster there continues to be the sober commitment to service from the many who are responsible for managing our nation.

Our Prime Minister, who is at present faced with his personal family tragedy, our Health Minister, our medical professionals and public servants deserve our gratitude. The Democratic Party of TT offers its condolences to the Prime Minister and Minister of Public Utilities and wishes them comfort in these challenging times.

It is extremely hard for the many who thrive on sowing seeds of distrust and hate as a means of gaining notoriety to stop and act in the best interest of the many. At this time those of us who know what it is to sow seeds of love are challenged to be our best selves.

When the questions and suggestions make no sense and work to the detriment of the many, we have to find ways to forgive them, ignore their contributions and replace the hate with love. Let them realise that there is a reason why we say “God is a Trini.”

We say that because we are a people of love, of forgiveness, we are charitable, we are compassionate, we know how to smile at strangers, how to cook well and proudly share our meals with others. We are law-abiding, patient, tolerant and kind. We acknowledge that there are bandits, racists, criminals and really bad people among us.

That has never stopped us from ensuring that, when confronted, these people are treated fairly in our courts and are offered opportunities to change from their wicked ways. That feature of our overall character contributes to the belief that if there is a God, he or she must be a Trini.

Now that we are at home, we can perhaps learn to appreciate how wonderful and privileged we are to be able to drive to the beach and enjoy a warm bath in clean sea water. We can appreciate the fantastic joy of having a conversation with a stranger as we wait for our turn to get our doubles with slight pepper.

As we treasure our health and thank God for seeing us through this disaster, we can be grateful for the fresh fruits and vegetables prevalent throughout our land. We can appreciate walks through the forests as we experience the cleansing of our lungs through deep breathing of the clean forest air.

Whether we are jumping up in a Carnival band, liming down the islands, making a cook at the riverside, fishing with friends, playing small-goal football, enjoying tennis and golf or simply going to our places of worship, we have found a way to do such with a true Trini gusto in a spirit of love and unique happiness.

That is who we are. We are privileged to live on this rock in the Caribbean with really wonderful people.

Over the next few years, we will be challenged to restructure our economy as we seek new long-term sources of income. We have to ensure that we are never again faced with a situation where running water is not available to some in our community. We have to find a way to drastically reduce the levels of criminal activity in our communities. We can and will do that together as one people, one nation.

Let us first get past this challenge and hope that through this experience we find a way to be our best self.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader, DPT