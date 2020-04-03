Deyalsingh: Surrendering is not an option

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said as the world recorded its millionth case of covid19, "surrendering is not an option" in the fight to prevent the spread of the pandemic in TT.

At a virtual news conference on Friday, Deyalsingh reiterated that TT's best chance to beat the curve was to follow the advice of the Prime Minister and health experts "to stay home." Of the 55,180 deaths recorded worldwide from covid19, Deyalsingh said TT's contribution to that grim statistic is six deaths.

He said the ministry is taking steps to protect residents in old age, long-term care and children's homes from the spread of covid19. For people with relatives who live in old age homes, Deyalsingh said, "If you love your grandparents, if you love your parents, the best way you can show your love is to stay away from them unless it is absolutely essential."

Deyalsingh also urged people to ignore postings on social media alleging deaths from covid19.

"No one has died in Tobago."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said elderly people with pre-existing health conditions can wear masks if they feel concerned when they go out in public.

"It does not have to be a very high tech mask, some sort of simple mask can suffice."

Parasram also said health care workers should be wearing masks, especially those doing frontline procedures.