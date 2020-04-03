Covid19 numbers remain steady overnight

The number of cases of covid19 remained at 97 on Friday morning.

This followed an increase of seven new cases on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health’s 10 am bulletin said the number of covid-related deaths remains at six, with one person having been discharged.

A total of 701 samples have been tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), an increase of 13 over the Thursday-night figure of 688.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: 46 from the group of 68 who returned from the cruise together, and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.