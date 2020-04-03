Belmont man shot dead, body found hours later

File photo

A man was shot dead in Belmont early on Wednesday morning but resident of the area found his body hours later. Police said residents of St John's Road, Upper St Barb's, Belmont reported hearing gunfire at around 2 am but did not look outside.

At around 7 am, they saw the body of a man identified as Shaquille Ueuzepe on the ground. The Belmont CID, Homicide Bureau of Investigations were called in. A district medical officer declared Ueuzepe dead at the scene. Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.